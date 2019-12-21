Forrest scores 25 to lead Appalachian St. past Troy 70-65

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Justin Forrest had 25 points as Appalachian State narrowly defeated Troy 70-65 on Saturday.

Isaac Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (8-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

After falling behind 45-39 at halftime, Appalachian State outscored Troy 31-20 in the second half to earn the victory. The Trojans' 45 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Darian Adams had 13 points for the Trojans (5-8, 1-1). Charles Norman added 12 points. Jakevan Leftridge had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Appalachian State takes on North Carolina State on the road next Sunday. Troy matches up against Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com