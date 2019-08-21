ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Tuesday night in the second game of the series between NL Central contenders.

Tyler Webb (1-1) earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. He struck out pitch-hitter Ben Gamel.

The Cardinals have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their last eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs, who beat San Francisco 5-3. Third-place Milwaukee is four games back.

St. Louis broke the game open with a four-run sixth against three Milwaukee relievers. Jeremy Jeffress (3-4) loaded the bases. Alex Claudio came in and struck out Kolten Wong. Junior Guerra entered and walked Harrison Bader, who was recalled earlier in the day. After striking out pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter, Fowler hit a 3-2 pitch into short left field that fell between three Brewers for a double and a 5-2 lead.

Wong hit a two-run single in the seventh, making it 7-2. The Cardinals added two more runs when Fowler and Tommy Edman drew bases-loaded walks.

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler watches his three-run double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
