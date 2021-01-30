Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National's 27-24 Senior Bowl win

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas' Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl to help seal the National team's 27- 24 victory over the American team Saturday.
Franks, a graduate transfer from Florida, set up the all-Southeastern Conference Western Division scoring connection with a 29-yard completion to Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.