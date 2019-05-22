Frazier 2 HRs, 5 RBIs carry Yankees past Orioles 11-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Clint Frazier homered twice and had a career-high five RBIs, Gary Sánchez contributed a three-run drive and the New York Yankees kept up their assault on Baltimore pitching in an 11-4 rout Tuesday night.

New York made it easy for Domingo Germán (9-1) to win his sixth consecutive start and increase his major league-leading victory total. The right-hander pitched only five innings and left with a 9-3 lead.

David Hale worked the four innings to earn his first save since 2010 at Class A.

New York is 8-2 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 73-40 and going 5-0 at Camden Yards. Five of Frazier's eight home runs this season have come against Baltimore, and Sánchez and Gleyber Torres each have homered eight times against Baltimore pitching.

Of the major league-high 100 home runs the Orioles have allowed, 28 have been hit by the Yankees.

DJ LeMahieu had three hits and Sánchez finished with four RBIs for the AL East leaders, who have won seven of eight.

Sánchez got it started, hitting his second three-run homer in as many nights before David Hess (1-6) got an out. Sánchez has hit eight of his 14 versus the Orioles

In the third, Gio Urshela doubled in a run before Frazier homered, and New York went up 9-0 in the fifth when Frazier connected following a pair of walks. Both of his multihomer games gave been against Baltimore.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a three-run homer for the Orioles, who have lost 10 and 12 and dropped to an AL-worst 15-33.

Baltimore has allowed double-digits in runs in three straight games and four of six.

HOME ADVANTAGE

New York has won 10 straight at Camden Yards, its longest streak in Baltimore since the Orioles moved from St. Louis in 1954.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is a major league worst 6-17 at home.

SIX IN FIVE CLUB

Sánchez has six HRs at Camden Yards this season — in only five games. The only other Yankees to hit at least six HRs in their first five games at a ballpark in one season are Lou Gehrig (1930, League Park), Babe Ruth (1930, Shibe Park) and Tony Lazzeri (1936, Shibe Park).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius returned from Tommy John surgery to play in an extended spring training game Monday but emerged dehydrated and was given an IV. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius was held out of Tuesday's game but was fine and will resume playing Wednesday. ... Giancarlo Stanton (left shoulder) homered and played right field for Class A Tampa on Monday night, a "good, positive step" in the OF's rehab, Boone said. The four-time All-Star has not played since March 31. He did not play Tuesday. ... RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder) is "bouncing back well," Boone said after the reliever threw 120 feet on flat ground Tuesday. ... LHP James Paxton (knee) will pitch a simulated game (three innings) at the team's complex in Tampa, Florida, on Friday and if everything goes well, he'll be able to rejoin the rotation. ... RHP Masahiro Tanaka, forced from Saturday's game after being hit in the leg with a comebacker, will start against the Orioles on Thursday. ... RF Aaron Judge (left oblique) shagged fly balls and took swings without a ball on Tuesday and is "definitely feeling better," Boone said ... RHP Danny Farquhar, who collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 last year because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage, struck out three and allowed an infield single in 1 1/3 innings of an extended spring training game Tuesday.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (back) continues to rehab at the team's facility in Sarasota and his return to the club remains "open-ended," manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: CC Sabathia (2-1, 2.97 ERA) starts Wednesday night, trying to break a streak of six straight winless starts in Baltimore since June 5, 2016.

Orioles: Dan Straily (1-3, 8.51) makes his second appearance of the year against New York. Pitching in relief on April 7, he gave up five runs, five hits and two HRs in 1 1/3 innings.

