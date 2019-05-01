Freese, Turner homer as Dodgers beat Giants 10-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Freese hit a three-run homer, Justin Turner went deep for the first time this season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Kiké Hernández also connected, and Walker Buehler pitched into the sixth inning to remain unbeaten in six starts.

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger singled, walked and scored twice, but was denied in his bid to break the major league record for most home runs before May 1. Bellinger has 14 homers so far this season. He had already set the record for most RBIs before May 1 with 37.

Buster Posey had an RBI double for San Francisco.

A glitch in the replay system briefly delayed the start of the game. Both teams retained their managerial challenges and were given unlimited crew chief reviews as a result of the technical issues.

The Dodgers grabbed control with three runs in the fourth and six in the sixth.

Freese homered for the first time since April 11, driving a 3-2 pitch from Drew Pomeranz (1-3) deep to right in the fourth. He paused between first and second base as the ball ricocheted back onto the field, unsure of the call until first base umpire Tim Timmons signaled home run.

Television replays showed it just hit above the brick facade in right. Freese entered the series with the Giants in a 0-for-18 funk. He singled as a pinch hitter on Monday and added two more hits and a walk on Tuesday.

Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes added consecutive two-run doubles off Ty Blach in the sixth. Hernández capped the inning with his sixth home run, a two-run drive to left.

Turner homered leading off the seventh.

It was more than enough for Buehler (3-0), who allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: CF A.J. Pollock was placed on the injured list. He might need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. The 31-year-old Pollock signed a $55 million, four-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason but has struggled at the plate.

Giants: Johnny Cueto threw 25 pitches off a mound in his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

UP NEXT

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner (1-4, 4.30 ERA) squares off against the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.96 ERA) in a matchup of left-handers in the series finale Wednesday. Coming off a season-high 10 strikeouts against Pittsburgh in his most recent outing, Ryu beat San Francisco earlier this year when he allowed two runs over seven innings. The Giants have lost five of the six games that Bumgarner has started.

