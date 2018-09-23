Freshman Murray sparks Arkansas St comeback over UNLV, 27-20

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Murray broke two tackles and burst 39 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown and added a two-point conversion as Arkansas State beat UNLV in a nonconference game, 27-20 on Saturday night.

The freshman got the start in the second half and picked up 95 yards on eight carries.

Trailing 19-7 early in the third quarter, UNLV came back behind a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead. Armani Rogers capped a five-play, 70-yard drive with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown. On Arkansas State's next possession, Javin White forced a Justice Hansen fumble at the Red Wolves 35. Four plays later Lexington Thomas ran 10 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

UNLV got the ball with under two minutes left, but the Runnin' Rebels were called for holding to stall their momentum and turned the ball over on downs.

Hansen completed 19 of 27 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas State (3-1).

Rogers was just 5 of 21 passing and was picked off three times, but he carried 26 times for 181 yards and a score for UNLV (2-2).