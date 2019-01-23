Fresno State rallies from 20-point deficit to beat SDSU

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Braxton Huggins had a career-high 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Nate Grimes added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Fresno State rallied from a 20-point, first-half deficit to beat San Diego State 66-62 on Tuesday night.

Fresno State took its first lead, since 2-0, midway through the second half when Grimes's putback made it 52-51. Sam Bittner was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining and hit 2 of 3 free throws for a 63-58 lead, and Huggins made two more on their next possession.

Bittner, who had five points at halftime, sparked the second-half comeback with three early 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Fresno State (14-4, 5-1 Mountain West). Deshon Taylor, averaging 16.6 points per game, fouled out on a charging call with 2:04 remaining.

Fresno State has won six of the last eight games in the series.

Jalen McDaniels had 19 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego State (10-8, 2-3). Jeremy Hemsley added 14 and Devin Watson 13.

Hemsley scored 10 points in the first half to help SDSU build a 39-26 lead as Fresno State was held to 8-of-27 shooting (29.6 percent). McDaniels' putback with 12.7 seconds remaining in the game was SDSU's only field goal in the final four minutes.