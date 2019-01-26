Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 62, W. F. West 53
Adna 45, Napavine 43
Archbishop Murphy 64, Shorewood 63
Arlington 70, Stanwood 36
Asotin 70, Liberty (Spangle) 61
Auburn 62, Auburn Riverside 53
Bellarmine Prep 53, Rogers (Puyallup) 44
Bellevue Christian 50, Charles Wright Academy 31
Black Hills 73, Centralia 46
Brewster 89, Soap Lake 15
Capital 49, Gig Harbor 45
Castle Rock 66, Stevenson 49
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Coupeville 36
Central Kitsap 58, Peninsula 38
Central Valley 49, North Central 41
Chelan 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 60
Clarkston 60, Lewiston, Idaho 55
Clarkston 71, Lewiston, Idaho 50
Colfax 66, Reardan 39
College Place 49, Wahluke 36
Columbia (Burbank) 52, Dayton 23
Columbia (Hunters) 51, Northport 42
Columbia River 70, Hockinson 29
Crescent 51, Clallam Bay 45
Curtis 66, Graham-Kapowsin 44
Cusick 71, Wellpinit 63
Darrington 61, Concrete 39
Deer Park 76, Medical Lake 61
Eastside Catholic 68, Garfield 50
Eatonville 58, Washington 29
Edmonds-Woodway 53, Lynnwood 45
Ellensburg 71, Othello 35
Enumclaw 51, Auburn Mountainview 42
Ephrata 73, Quincy 65
Everett 53, Oak Harbor 45
Federal Way 106, Todd Beamer 42
Ferris 60, Rogers (Spokane) 42
Fife 73, Clover Park 53
Forks 70, Montesano 68
Foss 77, White River 75
Foster 73, Tyee 33
Franklin 71, Lakeside (Seattle) 47
Franklin Pierce 92, Orting 44
Friday Harbor 68, Mount Vernon Christian 37
Garfield-Palouse 59, Touchet 34
Glacier Peak 54, Kamiak 40
Gonzaga Prep 69, Mead 52
Grandview 66, East Valley (Yakima) 62
Hanford 58, Hermiston, Ore. 52
Hazen 65, Tahoma 57
Inglemoor 68, Bothell 67
Interlake 58, Juanita 45
Jackson 65, Monroe 48
Kamiakin 62, Walla Walla 60
Kelso 85, Evergreen (Vancouver) 56
Kentlake 44, Kentwood 43
Kettle Falls 65, Davenport 50
King's 95, Sultan 38
King's Way Christian School 75, Seton Catholic 66
Klahowya 61, Kingston 46
Lake Stevens 62, Mariner 58, OT
Lake Washington 43, Liberty 30
Lewis and Clark 83, Shadle Park 79
Lincoln 54, Stadium 53
Lindbergh 78, Evergreen (Seattle) 61
Lynden Christian 75, Lynden 57
Marysville-Pilchuck 87, Marysville-Getchell 58
Mercer Island 67, Sammamish 33
Meridian 69, Mount Baker 57
Moses Lake 69, Eastmont 29
Mount Si 74, Issaquah 49
Mount Tahoma 84, Bonney Lake 62
Mount Vernon 59, Cascade (Everett) 41
Mountain View 69, Hudson's Bay 67
Mountlake Terrace 77, Cedarcrest 35
Mt. Rainier 57, Kennedy 54
Mt. Spokane 74, University 48
Neah Bay 86, Chief Kitsap Academy 38
Newport 66, Priest River, Idaho 32
Newport-Bellevue 67, Bellevue 44
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Wilbur-Creston 38
O'Dea 63, Roosevelt 49
Odessa 72, Selkirk 39
Olympia 60, Puyallup 55, OT
Onalaska 89, Mossyrock 47
Pasco 61, Southridge 25
Port Angeles 72, Olympic 60
Port Townsend 57, Chimacum 36
Prairie 57, Fort Vancouver 53
R.A. Long 68, Ridgefield 59
Rainier Beach 71, Blanchet 49
Renton 68, Highline 50
Richland 75, Kennewick 51
Riverside Christian 53, Pateros 48
Royal 57, River View 41
Seattle Academy 50, Bear Creek School 38
Seattle Prep 78, Chief Sealth 50
Selah 71, Prosser 64
Sequim 41, North Kitsap 27
Shelton 58, North Thurston 53
Shorecrest 50, Meadowdale 47
Skyline 54, Eastlake 39
Skyview 52, Battle Ground 35
South Kitsap 32, Sumner 31, OT
South Whidbey 78, Granite Falls 33
Spanaway Lake 77, Lakes 63
Squalicum 46, Nooksack Valley 38
St. George's 77, Chewelah 41
Steilacoom 45, River Ridge 36
Sunnyside 63, Wenatchee 31
Sunnyside Christian 76, DeSales 36
Tenino 54, Elma 41
Thomas Jefferson 72, Decatur 62
Toledo 48, Kalama 38
Toutle Lake 89, Winlock 48
Tumwater 60, Rochester 51
Union 90, Heritage 41
Vashon Island 44, Seattle Christian 35
Wahkiakum 43, Morton/White Pass 41
Wapato 69, Toppenish 59
Washougal 52, Woodland 50
West Valley (Spokane) 67, East Valley (Spokane) 47
West Valley (Yakima) 59, Eisenhower 42
Wilson 71, Bethel 41
Yakama Tribal 63, Bickleton 53
Yelm 61, Timberline 41
Friendship Tournament=
Puget Sound Adventist 52, Livingstone, Ore. 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Inchelium 38
Annie Wright 65, Cascade Christian 48
Arlington 65, Stanwood 63, OT
Auburn 47, Auburn Riverside 42
Auburn Mountainview 58, Enumclaw 41
Ballard 66, Cleveland 22
Bellevue Christian 50, Charles Wright Academy 31
Bethel 64, Wilson 51
Bonney Lake 45, Mount Tahoma 43
Brewster 53, Soap Lake 18
Burlington-Edison 73, Anacortes 70
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 37, Coupeville 28
Central Valley 72, North Central 44
Chelan 72, Cascade (Leavenworth) 41
Clallam Bay 70, Crescent 19
Clarkston 71, Lewiston, Idaho 50
Colfax 46, Reardan 29
College Place 64, Wahluke 24
Colton 82, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 18
Columbia (Burbank) 62, Dayton 32
Colville 52, Riverside 37
Concordia Christian 57, Quilcene 17
Connell 55, Highland 39
Curtis 71, Graham-Kapowsin 25
Davenport 70, Kettle Falls 30
Eastlake 65, Skyline 41
Eatonville 54, Washington 46
Edmonds-Woodway 60, Lynnwood 50
Ellensburg 59, Othello 44
Ephrata 74, Quincy 27
Everett 53, Oak Harbor 28
Ferndale 62, Sedro-Woolley 43
Ferris 71, Rogers (Spokane) 14
Fife 49, Clover Park 20
Foster 73, Tyee 33
Franklin Pierce 48, Orting 36
Garfield 81, Eastside Catholic 30
Garfield-Palouse 37, Touchet 28
Gig Harbor 66, Capital 35
Glacier Peak 65, Kamiak 32
Gonzaga Prep 58, Mead 51
Grandview 54, East Valley (Yakima) 46
Hazen 58, Tahoma 40
Hermiston, Ore. 52, Hanford 43
Hudson's Bay 61, Mountain View 37
Ilwaco 50, Raymond 34
Inglemoor 67, Bothell 35
Interlake 56, Juanita 45
Issaquah 55, Mount Si 23
Jackson 58, Monroe 44
Kamiakin 66, Walla Walla 43
Kelso 85, Evergreen (Vancouver) 56
Kennedy 71, Mt. Rainier 58
Kennewick 83, Richland 75
Kentridge 79, Kent Meridian 25
Kentwood 34, Kentlake 23
King's 54, Sultan 10
Kingston 68, Klahowya 25
La Conner 82, Orcas Christian 34
La Salle 52, Granger 22
Lake Stevens 68, Mariner 29
Lake Washington 43, Liberty 30
Lakeside (Seattle) 38, Franklin 31
Lakewood 34, Sehome 26
Lewis and Clark 84, Shadle Park 15
Liberty (Spangle) 71, Asotin 20
Lincoln 53, Stadium 27
Lindbergh 45, Evergreen (Seattle) 15
Lummi 34, Lopez 26
Marysville-Getchell 62, Marysville-Pilchuck 15
Medical Lake 58, Deer Park 38
Montesano 49, Forks 31
Moses Lake 69, Eastmont 29
Mount Vernon 53, Cascade (Everett) 22
Mount Vernon Christian 30, Friday Harbor 22
Mt. Spokane 64, University 49
Naches Valley 52, Goldendale 21
Neah Bay 67, Chief Kitsap Academy 21
Newport 32, Priest River, Idaho 21
North Beach 58, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 37
North Creek 74, Redmond 39
Northport def. Columbia (Hunters), forfeit
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Wilbur-Creston 10
Olympia 50, Puyallup 48
Omak 57, Okanogan 49
Pasco 61, Southridge 25
Pateros 40, Riverside Christian 29
Peninsula 58, Central Kitsap 21
Port Angeles 58, Olympic 38
Prairie 74, Fort Vancouver 14
Rainier Beach 46, Blanchet 44
Renton 61, Highline 36
River Ridge 48, Steilacoom 33
Rogers (Puyallup) 64, Bellarmine Prep 59
Roosevelt 48, Holy Names 40
Royal 64, River View 54
Sammamish 53, Mercer Island 43
Seattle Academy 78, Bear Creek School 44
Seattle Christian 49, Vashon Island 39
Seattle Prep 64, Chief Sealth 21
Selah 55, Prosser 53
Selkirk 36, Odessa 34
Sequim 41, North Kitsap 27
Skyview 52, Battle Ground 35
South Bend 41, Pe Ell 29
Spanaway Lake 61, Lakes 55
St. George's 51, Chewelah 26
Sumner 50, South Kitsap 40
Sunnyside 63, Wenatchee 31
Sunnyside Christian 42, DeSales 29
Todd Beamer 66, Federal Way 28
Union 57, Heritage 41
Wapato 55, Toppenish 42
Warden 65, Kiona-Benton 21
Waterville/Mansfield 63, Tonasket 30
Wellpinit 60, Cusick 18
West Valley (Spokane) 71, East Valley (Spokane) 50
West Valley (Yakima) 46, Eisenhower 33
White Swan 62, Lyle-Wishram 36
Yelm 61, Timberline 41
Friendship Tournament=
Livingstone, Ore. 38, Upper Columbia Academy 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/