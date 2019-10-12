Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville-Mansfield 16
Arlington 43, Oak Harbor 8
Asotin 48, Kittitas 12
Auburn Riverside 55, Kentridge 14
Baker, Ore. 30, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14
Bellarmine Prep 28, Curtis 17
Bellevue 67, Interlake 6
Bellevue Christian 41, Port Townsend 14
Bethel 35, Lakes 30
Bothell 33, Woodinville 29
Bremerton 26, Port Angeles 6
Bridgeport 42, Pateros 40
Camas 52, Sumner 0
Cashmere 28, Chelan 18
Castle Rock 41, King's Way Christian School 33
Central Valley 27, Mt. Spokane 7
Centralia 25, Black Hills 22
Cheney 21, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Chewelah 21, Lake Roosevelt 18
Chiawana 34, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Chief Sealth 27, Lakeside (Seattle) 13
Clarkston 23, Pullman 14
Colfax 33, Liberty (Spangle) 20
Columbia (Burbank) 34, Tri-Cities Prep 28
Colville 34, Riverside 28, OT
Davenport 45, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14
DeSales 64, Sunnyside Christian 6
Eastlake 31, Skyline 0
Eastmont 42, Davis 16
Eatonville 48, Foster 20
Eisenhower 24, Moses Lake 7
Emerald Ridge 28, Rogers (Puyallup) 23
Federal Way 35, Decatur 16
Franklin Pierce 34, Clover Park 7
Friday Harbor 57, Foss 0
Gig Harbor 38, Capital 14
Graham-Kapowsin 41, South Kitsap 0
Granite Falls 16, King's 7
Hockinson 49, Mark Morris 3
Hoquiam 32, Elma 7
Hudson's Bay 27, Fort Vancouver 13
Juanita 19, Mercer Island 8
Kalama 42, Toledo 6
Kamiakin 37, Walla Walla 27
Kelso 47, Evergreen (Vancouver) 27
Kennewick 55, Pasco 20
Kentwood 42, Enumclaw 14
Kiona-Benton 47, McLoughlin/Griswold, Ore. 20
Klahowya 43, Vashon Island 0
La Center 49, Stevenson 0
La Salle 68, North Mason 8
Lake Stevens 41, Glacier Peak 3
Lake Washington 26, Liberty 10
Lakeland, Idaho 35, West Valley (Spokane) 28
Lakewood 35, Archbishop Murphy 27
Liberty Christian 20, Dayton-Waitsburg 14
Lincoln 56, Stadium 7
Lynden 37, Burlington-Edison 6
Lynden Christian 38, Meridian 14
Lynnwood 31, Shorewood 14
Mead 63, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 27
Meadowdale 29, Everett 15
Monroe 56, Jackson 7
Montesano 45, Woodland 6
Mount Baker 57, Nooksack Valley 7
Mount Si 34, Issaquah 0
Napavine 56, Morton/White Pass 0
Neah Bay 70, Darrington 22
Newport 35, Medical Lake 12
North Kitsap 49, Kingston 32
O'Dea 28, Eastside Catholic 6
Ocosta 12, Ilwaco 7
Okanogan 48, Freeman 7
Onalaska 54, Rainier 22
Orting 28, White River 6
Pomeroy 60, Springdale 38
Prosser 21, Ellensburg 6
Puyallup 44, Olympia 14
Rainier Christian 42, Tacoma Baptist 12
Raymond 42, North Beach 6
Reardan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Renton 40, Lindbergh 21
Richland 37, Southridge 7
Ridgefield 62, R.A. Long 0
River Ridge 42, Fife 25
River View 40, Wahluke 16
Royal 34, Connell 0
Seattle Prep 29, Blanchet 10
Sedro-Woolley 42, Blaine 2
Sehome 35, Cedarcrest 14
Selkirk 84, Columbia (Hunters) 6
Sequim 37, Olympic 14
Shorecrest 42, Stanwood 0
Skyview 30, Union 3
Spanaway Lake 42, Bonney Lake 14
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12, Touchet 0
Steilacoom 47, Washington 0
Tekoa/Rosalia 64, Colton 20
Tumwater 54, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 8
W. F. West 70, Rochester 13
Wahkiakum 7, Toutle Lake 6
Warden 42, College Place 22
Washougal 47, Columbia River 6
Wellpinit 46, Inchelium 20
White Swan 44, Mabton 20
Wilson 48, Mount Tahoma 0
Winlock 46, Mossyrock 0
Yelm 57, North Thurston 0
Zillah 76, Granger 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/