PREP FOOTBALL=

Ballard 54, Ingraham 3

Chief Sealth 55, Nathan Hale 34

Clarkston 35, Columbia River 20

DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6

Friday Harbor 42, Granite Falls 0

Gig Harbor 6, Central Kitsap 0

Kalama 52, Toutle Lake 8

Kamiakin 40, Hermiston, Ore. 7

King's Way Christian School 42, Seton Catholic 7

La Salle 49, Naches Valley 7

Lakes 55, Wilson 3

Mark Morris 28, Woodland 0

Marysville-Getchell 44, Lynnwood 18

Mead 21, Ferris 16

Montesano 49, Elma 7

Neah Bay 54, Lummi 42

North Kitsap 28, Olympic 14

Raymond 21, Vashon Island 7

Springdale 42, Wellpinit 34

Tumwater 62, Centralia 7

Washougal 51, R.A. Long 6

Yakama Tribal 50, Touchet 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/