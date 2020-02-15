Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 41, Overlake School 39
Black Hills 61, Columbia River 56
Seattle Academy 71, The Northwest 44
1A District 1=
Championship=
King's 69, Lynden Christian 57
1A District 4=
Quarterfinal=
King's Way Christian School 76, Hoquiam 25
La Center 66, Elma 52
Seton Catholic 66, Forks 48
Stevenson 74, Montesano 71, OT
1A District 5=
Consolation=
Kiona-Benton 66, Cle Elum/Roslyn 64
1A District 7=
Semifinal=
Deer Park 69, Medical Lake 66
Freeman 53, Newport 40
1B District 5=
Play-In=
Sunnyside Christian 77, Bickleton 31
2A District 7=
Play-In=
West Valley (Spokane) 52, East Valley (Spokane) 30
2B District 6=
Semifinal=
Brewster 85, Liberty Bell 37
Lake Roosevelt 69, Oroville 52
3A District 8=
Semifinal=
Kamiakin 73, Southridge 39
Mt. Spokane 80, Kennewick 54
4A WC/SW=
Consolation=
Kennedy 65, Auburn Riverside 61
Mt. Rainier 49, Kentlake 46
Puyallup 76, Kentridge 67
South Kitsap 64, Rogers (Puyallup) 52
Quarterfinal=
Battle Ground 67, Skyview 65
Kentwood 65, Federal Way 63
Union 70, Olympia 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Moses Lake 76, Wenatchee 20
Oakesdale 51, Colton 34
Pomeroy 39, Garfield-Palouse 29
Seattle Academy 68, Bush 26
University Prep 36, The Northwest 24
1A District 1=
Championship=
Lynden Christian 41, King's 26
1B District 5=
Semifinal=
Trout Lake 65, Klickwood 23
2A District 1-2=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Murphy 56, Sehome 42
Burlington-Edison 55, Cedarcrest 37
Lynden 59, Anacortes 33
Sammamish 49, Liberty 44
2A District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Fife 61, Sequim 49
Franklin Pierce 45, Renton 39
North Kitsap 50, White River 43
Port Angeles 65, Eatonville 24
2A District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Black Hills 61, Columbia River 56
Tumwater 48, R.A. Long 28
W. F. West 48, Woodland 34
Washougal 56, Hockinson 42
2A District 7=
Play In=
Clarkston 61, Cheney 43
East Valley (Spokane) 69, Pullman 53
3A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Arlington 75, Marysville-Getchell 52
Ferndale 66, Edmonds-Woodway 53
Shorecrest 58, Everett 34
Snohomish 57, Meadowdale 39
3A District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Hudson's Bay 51, Capital 43
Lincoln 55, Kelso 45
Prairie 81, Yelm 37
3A District 8=
Semifinal=
Kennewick 73, Kamiakin 60
Mt. Spokane 43, Hermiston, Ore. 35
3A Metro Championship=
Championship=
Eastside Catholic 56, Garfield 41
4A Wes-King=
First Round=
Eastlake 53, Kamiak 29
Issaquah 66, Mount Vernon 21
