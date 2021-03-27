Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asotin 31, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6

Auburn Riverside 36, Kentlake 35

Bothell 35, Inglemoor 13

Brewster 66, Oroville 14

Cascade (Everett) 16, Marysville-Getchell 13

Cascade (Leavenworth) 35, Warden 14

Cashmere 21, Omak 7

Central Valley 20, Lewis and Clark 3

Chelan 54, Quincy 0

Chief Sealth 35, Lakeside (Seattle) 34

Colfax 44, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6

Davenport 44, Kettle Falls 22

Edmonds-Woodway 56, Lynnwood 7

Fife 48, Clover Park 7

Glacier Peak 63, Monroe 21

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 0

Ingraham 14, Lincoln 0

King's 13, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 10

Lake Stevens 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 36

Lakewood 32, Archbishop Murphy 21

Liberty 29, Newport-Bellevue 7

Lincoln 52, Wilson 19

Manson 24, Tonasket 20

Mariner 35, Jackson 21

Mercer Island 17, Sammamish 15

Othello 39, North Central 7

Riverside 7, Deer Park 3

Royal 74, Wahluke 0

Seattle Prep 20, Eastside Catholic 7

Snohomish 44, Arlington 14

South Whidbey 27, Granite Falls 26

Stadium 28, Mount Tahoma 20

Steilacoom 55, Franklin Pierce 7

West Valley (Spokane) 42, Clarkston 6

White River 42, Washington 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue vs. Issaquah, ccd.

Stanwood vs. Kamiak, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/