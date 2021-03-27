Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Asotin 31, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6 Auburn Riverside 36, Kentlake 35 Bothell 35, Inglemoor 13 Brewster 66, Oroville 14 Cascade (Everett) 16, Marysville-Getchell 13 Cascade (Leavenworth) 35, Warden 14 Cashmere 21, Omak 7 Central Valley 20, Lewis and Clark 3 Chelan 54, Quincy 0 Chief Sealth 35, Lakeside (Seattle) 34 Colfax 44, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6 Davenport 44, Kettle Falls 22 Edmonds-Woodway 56, Lynnwood 7 Fife 48, Clover Park 7 Glacier Peak 63, Monroe 21 Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 0 Ingraham 14, Lincoln 0 King's 13, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 10 Lake Stevens 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 36 Lakewood 32, Archbishop Murphy 21 Liberty 29, Newport-Bellevue 7 Lincoln 52, Wilson 19 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 Iowa: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Paige Bueckers named to Wooden...By Doug Bonjour Manson 24, Tonasket 20 Mariner 35, Jackson 21 Mercer Island 17, Sammamish 15 Othello 39, North Central 7 Riverside 7, Deer Park 3 Royal 74, Wahluke 0 Seattle Prep 20, Eastside Catholic 7 Snohomish 44, Arlington 14 South Whidbey 27, Granite Falls 26 Stadium 28, Mount Tahoma 20 Steilacoom 55, Franklin Pierce 7 West Valley (Spokane) 42, Clarkston 6 White River 42, Washington 21 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Bellevue vs. Issaquah, ccd. Stanwood vs. Kamiak, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/