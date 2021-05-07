Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ballard 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 35 Toutle Lake 76, Stevenson 26 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Garfield 70, Rainier Beach 9 Sammamish 47, Interlake 44 Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 50 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= West Seattle vs. Holy Names, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle