PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Odessa Permian 56, Los Fresnos 0

CLASS 5A

Canyon 55, Borger 6

Manvel 69, Houston Northside 0

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 54, Harlingen Marine Military 0

Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 6

Hamlin 28, Stratford 14

Lovelady 67, Burkeville 0

Seymour 24, Collinsville 14

Wellington 44, Panhandle 14

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 76, Lubbock All Saints 28

Avalon 58, Mount Calm 0

Coolidge 56, McDade 0

Garden City 54, Rankin 8

McLean 64, Lefors 0

Roscoe Highland 62, Robert Lee 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bellaire Episcopal 41, Dallas Greenhill 2

Bulverde Bracken 55, Marble Falls Faith 0

Dallas Lutheran 52, Denton Calvary 6

Galveston O'Connell 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 8

OTHER

Houston Heights 62, Houston MSTC 0

Houston The Village 21, Fort Bend Christian 9

Irving Faustina Academy 69, Greenville Christian 21

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 57, Irving Universal 0

SA Atonement 46, SA River City 0

Spring Branch Living Rock 46, Prairie Lea 0

Spring Providence Classical 67, Bryan Allen Academy 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Afton Patton Springs vs. Loop, ccd.

CC Arlington Heights Christian vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.

Saratoga West Hardin vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/