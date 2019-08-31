PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Friendswood 42, Dayton 0

Houston King 15, New Caney Porter 0

North Garland 42, Frisco Liberty 7

CLASS 5A

Dumas 51, Perryton 20

Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 3

Midlothian 30, Carrollton Creekview 0

CLASS 4A

Levelland 33, Plainview 13

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21, Woodville 7

Orangefield 58, KIPP Generations 0

Princeton 41, South Garland 0

CLASS 3A

Spearman 57, Memphis 12

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 33, Amarillo River Road 12

Leakey 46, Paint Rock 0

Stratford 63, Sunray 7

Wellington 44, Clayton, N.M. 0

CLASS 1A

Blanket 57, Cherokee 12

Brackett 64, Woodsboro 6

Iredell 60, UME Prep 14

Lamesa Klondike 48, Roby 0

O'Donnell 56, Southland 6

Ropesville Ropes 52, Amherst 6

Roscoe Highland 54, Lenorah Grady 8

Saint Jo 48, Ladonia Fannindel 0

Walnut Springs 48, Sidney 38

Water Valley 53, Robert Lee 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hill Country 32, Giddings State School 26

Austin Veritas 46, SA Lutheran 0

Dallas Christian 52, Houston Westbury Christian 0

SA Texas Military 14, SA St. Gerard 12

OTHER

Frisco Memorial 16, Celina 14

Gail Borden County 55, Strawn 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Irving Faustina Academy vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.

Jasper vs. Lumberton, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/