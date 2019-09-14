Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Austin Vandegrift 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Converse Judson 39, Harlingen 0
Garland Sachse 36, Plano East 14
Smithson Valley 44, SA Madison 0
|CLASS 5A
Angleton 45, Clear Brook 7
EP Austin 35, EP Socorro 0
Frisco Independence 63, Denton 7
|CLASS 4A
Canyon 55, Lamesa 6
Dumas 7, Wichita Falls 0
Hereford 30, Canyon Randall 14
Houston North Forest 50, Houston Washington 21
Pampa 47, Vernon 6
Stephenville 34, Abilene Wylie 0
|CLASS 3A
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Buna 12
Orangefield 27, Shepherd 21
WF City View 49, Seymour 6
|CLASS 2A
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 45, Marfa 0
Cross Plains 62, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
Leakey 46, SA Lutheran 0
Stratford 64, Guymon, Okla. 0
Wheeler 33, Clarendon 8
|CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 68, Garden City 22
Blanket 52, Lingleville 0
Bluff Dale 0, Baird 0
Blum 66, Iredell 14
Covington 57, Oglesby 12
Cranfills Gap 59, Mullin 12
Crowell 54, Aspermont 8
Gordon 52, Walnut Springs 0
Ira 72, Lueders-Avoca 0
Jayton 58, Chillicothe 8
Loraine 50, Rotan 0
Paducah 78, Claude 28
Rankin 54, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Robert Lee 55, Santa Anna 6
Rochelle 63, Kopperl 33
Roscoe Highland 62, Bronte 0
Sterling City 52, Hermleigh 0
White Deer 60, Lefors 14
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bryan Allen Academy 65, Tyler East Texas Christian 20
Bryan Brazos Christian 54, KIPP Houston 0
Lake Jackson Brazosport 60, Fort Bend Christian 12
Muenster Sacred Heart 22, Tioga 18
The Woodlands Christian 63, Woodlands Legacy Prep 0
|OTHER
Houston The Village 38, Houston Christian 27
Wichita Falls Notre Dame 48, Community Christian 0
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clint vs. EP Bowie, ccd.
Evadale vs. Galveston O'Connell, ccd.
Fabens vs. EP Hanks, ccd.