PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Allen 24, McKinney Boyd 0

Arlington 49, North Crowley 7

Arlington Bowie 58, FW Paschal 6

Arlington Lamar 45, Arlington Houston 13

Arlington Martin 61, FW Trimble Tech 0

Austin Anderson 34, Kyle Lehman 20

Austin High 28, Austin Bowie 26

Austin Westlake 67, Buda Hays 7

Beaumont United 44, La Porte 35

Belton 14, Killeen Ellison 12

Bryan 37, Cypress Springs 19

Cedar Hill 39, South Grand Prairie 0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 32

Cibolo Steele 35, Smithson Valley 10

Clear Falls 34, Houston Clear Lake 20

Converse Judson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 13

Coppell 55, Irving 7

Copperas Cove 21, Killeen Harker Heights 16

Cypress Falls 32, Houston Stratford 0

Cypress Lakes 33, Houston Langham Creek 24

Dallas Jesuit 34, Plano 26

Denton Guyer 56, Northwest Eaton 20

Dickinson 69, Clear Brook 21

Edinburg Vela 61, Donna North 3

EP Americas 70, EP Pebble Hills 28

Fort Bend Bush 26, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Garland Rowlett 26, Garland 24

Grand Prairie 49, Waxahachie 42

Harlingen 31, Los Fresnos 21

Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 15

Houston Bellaire 36, Houston Westside 29

Houston King 55, Channelview 6

Houston Memorial 28, Cypress Ridge 18

Houston Strake Jesuit 52, Clute Brazoswood 0

Humble Atascocita 63, Humble Summer Creek 14

Katy 42, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Katy Tompkins 38, Katy Taylor 12

Keller Timber Creek 16, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Klein 49, Klein Forest 21

Klein Collins 29, Conroe 23

Lake Travis 54, Del Valle 21

Laredo Alexander 42, Eagle Pass 30

Laredo United 45, Laredo Nixon 14

Laredo United South 24, Del Rio 21

League City Clear Springs 28, Alvin 0

Leander Rouse 15, Pflugerville Connally 14

Lewisville 56, Irving Nimitz 7

Lewisville Hebron 27, Irving MacArthur 10

Lewisville Marcus 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 31

Longview 55, North Mesquite 0

Mansfield 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34

McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

McKinney 28, Plano East 23

Midland Lee 55, Amarillo Tascosa 36

Mission 24, McAllen Rowe 10

N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 17

New Braunfels 48, San Marcos 7

North Garland 55, South Garland 14

Odessa Permian 62, Midland 0

Pasadena Memorial 45, Pasadena South Houston 34

Pearland Dawson 26, Alief Taylor 0

Prosper 42, Plano West 16

PSJA 24, McAllen 0

PSJA North 43, La Joya 26

Richardson 35, Richardson Berkner 14

Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Richardson Pearce 15

Rockwall 35, Tyler Lee 32

Rockwall-Heath 47, Mesquite Horn 31

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 58, Round Rock 47

Round Rock McNeil 38, Round Rock Stony Point 28

Round Rock Westwood 49, Leander 20

SA Churchill 17, SA South San Antonio 14

SA Madison 38, SA MacArthur 27

SA Northside Brandeis 31, SA Northside Warren 14

SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Stevens 6

SA Northside O'Connor 49, SA Northside Clark 0

SA Reagan 35, LEE 6

San Angelo Central 42, Hurst Bell 21

Schertz Clemens 36, SA East Central 0

Southlake Carroll 35, Keller Central 7

Spring 26, Spring Dekaney 23, OT

Temple 43, Waco 6

Tomball Memorial 36, Cypress Park 35

Weatherford 43, Abilene 14

Weslaco 48, Edinburg 21

Weslaco East 40, Edinburg Economedes 9

Wolfforth Frenship 65, Odessa 21

Wylie 14, Garland Naaman Forest 6

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 49, Lubbock 14

Aledo 77, Waco University 10

Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 13

Angleton 35, Texas City 21

Bastrop 30, Brenham 25

Bastrop Cedar Creek 24, Elgin 17

Bryan Rudder 42, Cleveland 6

Burleson Centennial 49, Joshua 16

Canyon Randall 20, Abilene Wylie 7

Castroville Medina Valley 54, SA Memorial 13

CC Calallen 20, Gregory-Portland 3

College Station 55, Willis 28

Colleyville Heritage 28, Grapevine 7

Conroe Caney Creek 41, Waller 40, 2OT

Corsicana 7, Forney 0

Crowley 48, FW Arlington Heights 0

Dallas Highland Park 79, Dallas Sunset 0

Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Adamson 13

Dallas South Oak Cliff 41, Seagoville 8

Dallas Wilson 44, Dallas Samuell 10

Denison 28, Frisco Memorial 21

Denton 30, Carrollton Creekview 22

Denton Braswell 56, Princeton 32

Dripping Springs 66, Seguin 28

Edcouch-Elsa 28, Roma 22

EP Austin 35, EP Irvin 0

EP Burges 42, EP Bowie 18

EP Eastwood 35, EP Chapin 0

Floresville 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 21

Friendswood 21, Fort Bend Hightower 2

Frisco Heritage 58, Frisco Liberty 55

Frisco Independence 35, Little Elm 31

Frisco Lone Star 62, Frisco Centennial 10

Georgetown 56, Manor 35

Granbury 31, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Humble Kingwood Park 20, Port Arthur Memorial 13

Hutto 54, Pflugerville 7

Kerrville Tivy 56, SA Alamo Heights 14

Lancaster 33, Mansfield Timberview 10

Leander Glenn 35, Marble Falls 22

Lewisville The Colony 38, Frisco Wakeland 20

Lindale 41, Mount Pleasant 28

Lockhart 45, SA Kennedy 0

Lubbock Monterey 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Lucas Lovejoy 28, Lake Dallas 26

Lufkin 52, Magnolia West 7

Magnolia 55, Tomball 28

Mansfield Legacy 26, Dallas Adams 12

Marshall 44, Nacogdoches 20

Mercedes 35, Mission Sharyland 28, 2OT

Midlothian 32, Burleson 30

Nederland 10, Vidor 6

Parkland 55, Clint Horizon 10

Pflugerville Weiss 14, Georgetown East View 7

Port Neches-Groves 20, Santa Fe 7

Rio Grande City 60, Donna 27

Rosenberg Lamar 55, Montgomery 14

Rosenberg Terry 14, Galveston Ball 7

Royse City 47, Kaufman 7

SA Jefferson 19, SA Houston 16, OT

SA Southside 28, Alice 18

SA Wagner 62, SA Burbank 0

Saginaw Boswell 44, FW South Hills 13

Sharyland Pioneer 48, Laredo Cigarroa 6

Sherman 42, Wylie East 14

Victoria East 38, CC Ray 19

Victoria West 35, CC Flour Bluff 16

West Mesquite 31, Mesquite Poteet 17

WF Rider 63, Plainview 7

Whitehouse 50, Longview Pine Tree 36

Wichita Falls 47, Lubbock Cooper 7

CLASS 4A

Andrews 48, Big Spring 14

Argyle 70, Melissa 48

Bandera 28, Llano 21

Beeville Jones 33, Boerne 17

Bellville 27, Caldwell 7

Bridgeport 51, Vernon 15

Brownwood 38, Stephenville 22

Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 7

Carthage 43, Palestine 0

Clint Mountain View 21, Fabens 0

Dalhart 38, Levelland 7

Decatur 54, Mineral Wells 13

Devine 48, Pearsall 28

Dumas 21, Canyon 14

Ferris 53, Venus 0

Fredericksburg 33, Fischer Canyon Lake 20

Geronimo Navarro 42, Wimberley 14

Giddings 40, Brookshire Royal 0

Gilmer 28, Pittsburg 6

Glen Rose 42, Godley 7

Gonzales 17, La Vernia 6

Graham 42, Krum 7

Henderson 63, Tyler Chapel Hill 35

Hondo 35, Carrizo Springs 7

Huffman Hargrave 35, Splendora 6

Huntington 28, Cleveland Tarkington 6

Iowa Park 21, Aubrey 6

Kilgore 20, Van 14

Lake Worth 50, FW Western Hills 0

Lampasas 56, Taylor 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 27, Livingston 6

Lumberton 29, Bridge City 0

Mexia 41, Robinson 24

Midland Greenwood 54, Fort Stockton 17

North Dallas 25, Dallas Pinkston 0

Pampa 52, Hereford 25

Poteet 35, Crystal City 7

Raymondville 63, Port Isabel 7

Rio Hondo 56, Progreso 14

Salado 43, Madisonville 15

Sealy 35, Bay City 9

Seminole 47, San Angelo Lake View 28

Silsbee 38, Liberty 14

Sinton 37, CC West Oso 13

Snyder 35, Sweetwater 34, OT

Springtown 38, Gainesville 10

Stafford 24, Houston Furr 13

Sunnyvale 44, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 45, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6

Waco Connally 40, Fairfield 35

Waco La Vega 49, China Spring 17

Waxahachie Life 37, Mabank 28

West Columbia 17, Freeport Brazosport 12

West Orange-Stark 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 12

WF Hirschi 27, Burkburnett 21

Wilmer-Hutchins 19, Dallas Carter 13

Zapata 35, Kingsville King 30

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 52, Colorado City 6

Alpine 65, Anthony 0

Amarillo River Road 50, Muleshoe 28

Anahuac 41, Hardin 13

Anson 81, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Atlanta 28, Jefferson 24

Ballinger 53, Merkel 0

Bangs 44, Coleman 21

Bells 33, Blue Ridge 14

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 42, Arp 0

Blooming Grove 48, Dallas Gateway 8

Boyd 35, Bowie 6

Brady 28, Blanco 21

Breckenridge 40, Early 7

Buffalo 71, Corsicana Mildred 30

Bushland 28, Shallowater 24

Cameron Yoe 31, Rockdale 3

Canadian 57, Friona 0

Childress 42, Dimmitt 0

Cisco 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Clifton 60, Florence 6

Clyde 14, Tuscola Jim Ned 7

Columbus 48, Hempstead 6

Comanche 46, Rio Vista 14

Commerce 20, Howe 14

Crane 56, Big Lake Reagan County 6

Daingerfield 56, Waskom 35

Denver City 44, Brownfield 14

Diboll 55, Palestine Westwood 0

East Bernard 54, Bloomington 0

East Chambers 42, Buna 14

Edna 21, Yoakum 14

Falfurrias 24, Bishop 0

Franklin 60, Trinity 12

Frankston 46, Quitman 0

Ganado 35, Van Vleck 8

Gladewater 44, White Oak 0

Gladewater Sabine 31, Mineola 6

Hallettsville 47, Goliad 0

Hebbronville 65, Monte Alto 0

Hemphill 58, Kountze 8

Holliday 42, Callisburg 0

Idalou 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 7

Jacksboro 23, Dublin 16

Johnson City 24, Ingram Moore 14

Jourdanton 63, Lytle 0

Karnes City 14, Cotulla 10

Kemp 20, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

Kirbyville 35, Warren 22

Leonard 41, Whitewright 34

Littlefield 40, Slaton 38

Lone Oak 14, Bonham 7

Malakoff 42, Dallas Madison 25

Mathis 29, Lyford 7

New Diana 15, De Kalb 2

Newton 54, New Waverly 7

Nixon-Smiley 40, Skidmore-Tynan 12

Nocona 25, Sadler S&S Consolidated 8

Odem 42, Banquete 16

Omaha Pewitt 45, Elysian Fields 33

Orangefield 31, Woodville 0

Ore City 49, Queen City 21

Palacios 21, Boling 7

Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 20

Paris Chisum 54, Pattonville Prairiland 20

Pilot Point 24, Paradise 0

Poth 34, Natalia 16

Pottsboro 41, Emory Rains 21

Rogers 14, Lexington 6

Schulenburg 22, El Maton Tidehaven 19

Spearman 41, Tulia 14

Stockdale 30, Dilley 0

Taft 32, Santa Rosa 7

Tatum 29, New London West Rusk 24

Tolar 14, Millsap 13

Troup 42, Alba-Golden 26

Troy 75, Manor New Tech 6

Universal City Randolph 41, SA Cole 10

Wall 28, Eastland 14

West 27, Maypearl 18

WF City View 49, Henrietta 6

Whitney 61, Teague 28

CLASS 2A

Albany 41, Cross Plains 13

Alto 61, Cushing 0

Amarillo Highland Park 40, Sanford-Fritch 20

Baird 46, Mertzon Irion County 24

Bovina 18, Seagraves 13

Bremond 40, Chilton 14

Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7

Centerville 48, Normangee 7

Christoval 58, Menard 14

Clarendon 64, Booker 0

Crawford 21, De Leon 7

Detroit 18, Clarksville 12

Electra 41, Ranger 12

Evadale 30, Burkeville 0

Falls City 56, Charlotte 0

Farwell 48, Plains 7

Flatonia 34, Snook 6

Goldthwaite 47, Hico 0

Gorman 68, Lingleville 18

Granger 63, Bartlett 8

Groveton 46, Deweyville 0

Gruver 22, Vega 13

Haskell 49, Roscoe 21

Hawkins 18, Big Sandy 6

Hawley 61, Stamford 28

Honey Grove 42, Como-Pickton 0

Jewett Leon 42, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Joaquin 27, Beckville 10

Junction 34, Harper 16

La Pryor 60, Runge 6

La Villa 31, Bruni 27

Lindsay 27, Alvord 7

Lovelady 42, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Mount Enterprise 46, Overton 6

New Deal 22, Hale Center 0

Olton 43, Floydada 7

Panhandle 69, Sunray 12

Peaster 28, Era 6

Post 41, Sundown 27

Price Carlisle 41, Gladewater Union Grove 7

Quanah 58, Munday 34

Refugio 59, Santa Maria 13

San Augustine 77, Pineland West Sabine 8

San Saba 43, Valley Mills 0

Shelbyville 51, Hull-Daisetta 16

Shiner 52, Kenedy 7

Simms Bowie 36, Maud 16

Smyer 36, Lockney 16

Stinnett West Texas 45, Boys Ranch 0

Sudan 50, Springlake-Earth 0

Tahoka 14, Ralls 6

Thorndale 63, Hearne 28

Thrall 48, Rosebud-Lott 0

Three Rivers 41, Ben Bolt 18

Timpson 35, Linden-Kildare 0

Valley View 35, Trenton 0

Wellington 48, Shamrock 0

Wheeler 50, Memphis 0

Windthorst 27, Santo 12

Wink 47, Iraan 6

Winters 20, Forsan 13

CLASS 1A

Aquilla 50, Covington 29

Avalon 82, Coolidge 62

Balmorhea 84, Marfa 6

Blackwell 50, Moran 0

Borden County 60, Lamesa Klondike 14

Brackett 64, Sabinal 12

Calvert 59, Oglesby 0

Crowell 42, Vernon Northside 0

Garden City 50, Westbrook 32

Gordon 56, Bluff Dale 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 57, Sierra Blanca 8

Hermleigh 53, Rotan 38

Jayton 53, Rule 0

Jonesboro 60, Lometa 10

Knox City 60, Paducah 51

Kress 42, Silverton 40

Ladonia Fannindel 44, Bowie Gold-Burg 6

Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 40, Fruitvale 26

Lazbuddie 70, Cotton Center 20

Lenorah Grady 79, Ackerly Sands 38

Loraine 46, Trent 0

McLean 66, White Deer 22

Medina 59, Prairie Lea 12

Milford 56, Penelope 6

Morgan 53, Mount Calm 48

Morton 22, Meadow 20

New Home 36, Crosbyton 14

Newcastle 62, Bryson 16

Oakwood 48, Chester 0

Perrin-Whitt 62, Savoy 13

Petersburg 46, Hart 0

Premont 41, Woodsboro 0

Rising Star 33, Mullin 6

Robert Lee 68, Bronte 24

Ropesville Ropes 66, Whiteface 20

Saint Jo 62, Forestburg 0

Sanderson 45, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Spur 72, Aspermont 26

Sterling City 54, Roscoe Highland 6

Strawn 46, Gustine 0

Throckmorton 74, Benjamin 24

Trinidad 28, Apple Springs 15

Turkey Valley 70, Miami 40

Veribest 52, Paint Rock 18

Whitharral 54, Amherst 38

Zephyr 64, Evant 46

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 63, Lubbock All Saints 33

Austin Hill Country 60, Round Rock Christian 0

Austin Regents 35, Austin Brentwood 6

Austin St. Michael 21, Austin Hyde Park 6

Baytown Christian 45, Orange Community Christian 0

Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13

Bullard Brook Hill 41, McKinney Christian 0

Cedar Hill Trinity 40, Dallas Christian 16

Conroe Covenant 60, Bryan Allen Academy 28

Dallas Bishop Lynch 43, Dallas Bishop Dunne 15

Dallas Lakehill 48, Irving The Highlands 0

Dallas Lutheran 62, Amarillo San Jacinto 14

Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Plano Prestonwood 19

Dallas St. Mark 25, Dallas Greenhill 0

FW All Saints 45, Argyle Liberty Christian 7

FW Country Day 17, Arlington Oakridge 7

FW Nolan 28, Midland Christian 13

FW Trinity Valley 24, Irving Cistercian 14

Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Christian 12

Houston Second Baptist 41, Cypress Community Christian 3

Houston St. John's 41, Dallas Episcopal 38

Houston St. Thomas 21, SA Central Catholic 19

Houston The Village 40, Beaumont Kelly 27

Lubbock Christian 39, FW Temple Christian 0

SA Antonian 52, Tomball Concordia 19

SA Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

Victoria St. Joseph 31, Fort Bend Christian 17

Waco Vanguard 48, Marble Falls Faith 40

OTHER

Austin St. Dominic Savio 53, SA Texas Military 20

Bynum def. Kopperl , forfeit

Casady , Okla. 29, Austin SPC 0

Casady , Okla. 29, Austin SPC Combined Saints 0

Cedar Hill Newman 68, Arlington Newman 8

Lubbock Trinity 48, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lorenzo vs. Nazareth, ccd.

