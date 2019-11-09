Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Arlington Houston 62, FW Trimble Tech 0
Dickinson 49, Alvin 0
Katy Mayde Creek 47, Katy Morton Ranch 27
|CLASS 4A
Waco La Vega 59, Gatesville 0
|CLASS 3A
CC London 22, Odem 7
|CLASS 2A
Bovina 47, Springlake-Earth 12
Colmesneil 65, Burkeville 14
Gorman 62, Santa Anna 0
Leakey 54, Medina 8
Stinnett West Texas 55, Sunray 19
Sudan 55, Farwell 12
Tahoka 48, Smyer 0
|CLASS 1A
Blanket 50, Sidney 0
Bluff Dale 48, Gustine 20
Brookesmith 53, Rising Star 0
Crowell 59, Chillicothe 8
Hamlin 66, Albany 20
Ira 48, Hermleigh 0
Matador Motley County 74, Silverton 13
Richland Springs 70, Rochelle 6
White Deer 62, Turkey Valley 16
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hill Country 51, Concordia 6
Bryan Allen Academy 57, Alpha Omega 0
Watauga Harvest 66, Abilene Christian 52
|OTHER
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 14
Monte Alto 20, Banquete 12
