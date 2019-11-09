Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Arlington Houston 62, FW Trimble Tech 0
Austin Vandegrift 20, Round Rock Stony Point 17
Byron Nelson 14, Northwest Eaton 6
Coppell 49, Irving Nimitz 13
Cypress Fairbanks 41, Cypress Creek 7
Cypress Woods 33, Bryan 17
Dickinson 49, Alvin 0
Eagle Pass 24, Del Rio 17
Galena Park North Shore 62, Channelview 0
Houston Lamar 30, Houston Chavez 13
Katy Mayde Creek 47, Katy Morton Ranch 27
Keller 21, Keller Central 14
Klein 21, The Woodlands College Park 14
League City Clear Springs 40, League City Clear Creek 13
Lewisville Hebron 56, Irving 21
McKinney Boyd 10, McKinney 7
Pflugerville Hendrickson 35, Round Rock McNeil 14
San Angelo Central 34, Haltom 31
The Woodlands 38, Klein Forest 21
Tomball Memorial 27, Cypress Ranch 24
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 28, Plainview 6
Aledo 56, Arlington Seguin 13
Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Rosenberg Terry 0
Angleton 36, Friendswood 35
Bastrop 26, Leander Glenn 14
Boerne-Champion 42, SA Alamo Heights 0
Brenham 38, Pflugerville Weiss 21
Carrollton Creekview 23, Carrollton Smith 6
Cedar Park 49, Manor 24
Colleyville Heritage 36, Denton 3
Crowley 48, Saginaw Boswell 13
Denison 18, Denton Braswell 8
Dripping Springs 40, Austin Crockett 0
Elgin 56, Georgetown East View 19
Frisco 35, Lucas Lovejoy 17
Frisco Independence 62, Frisco Centennial 6
Frisco Liberty 45, Frisco Wakeland 35
Frisco Reedy 37, Princeton 21
Grapevine 77, Carrollton Turner 0
Hutto 34, Leander Rouse 15
Lubbock Cooper 37, Canyon Randall 31
Magnolia 36, Conroe Caney Creek 8
Marble Falls 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
McKinney North 63, Mesquite Poteet 21
Port Arthur Memorial 56, Houston Austin 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 17, CC Calallen 6
Texarkana Texas 41, West Mesquite 14
Texas City 27, Galveston Ball 21
|CLASS 4A
Andrews 35, Seminole 20
Brownwood 41, China Spring 14
Devine 45, Carrizo Springs 7
Dumas 45, Hereford 13
Fort Stockton 56, Lamesa 8
Gilmer 44, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Graham 56, Vernon 14
Iowa Park 42, Krum 14
Pecos 49, Snyder 24
Perryton 50, Borger 18
Smithville 21, Caldwell 2
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 7
Waco La Vega 59, Gatesville 0
|CLASS 3A
Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 13
Arp 45, Troup 35
Bushland 76, Muleshoe 0
CC London 22, Odem 7
Childress 59, Tulia 13
Cisco 38, Bangs 20
Comanche 27, Tolar 7
Dublin 59, Millsap 20
El Maton Tidehaven 52, Bloomington 0
Friona 61, Dimmitt 15
Marion 63, Lytle 6
Poth 47, Stockdale 0
Universal City Randolph 40, Karnes City 7
Vanderbilt Industrial 20, Edna 16
Whitney 56, Groesbeck 7
|CLASS 2A
Archer City 49, Electra 20
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 57, Prairie Lea 8
Bosqueville 55, Axtell 6
Bovina 47, Springlake-Earth 12
Colmesneil 65, Burkeville 14
Cross Plains 45, Roscoe 20
Eldorado 14, Christoval 7
Falls City 62, Pettus 0
Flatonia 54, Louise 19
Gorman 62, Santa Anna 0
Holland 69, Milano 2
La Pryor 41, Charlotte 2
Leakey 54, Medina 8
Lovelady 46, Evadale 18
Mason 56, Sabinal 0
Panhandle 54, Sanford-Fritch 8
Seagraves 47, Plains 0
Stinnett West Texas 55, Sunray 19
Stratford 47, Gruver 12
Sudan 55, Farwell 12
Tahoka 48, Smyer 0
Vega 42, Clarendon 23
Wellington 38, Wheeler 18
Windthorst 45, Petrolia 13
|CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 55, Chester 6
Blanket 50, Sidney 0
Bluff Dale 48, Gustine 20
Brackett 50, Harper 6
Brookesmith 53, Rising Star 0
Bryson 52, Savoy 0
Calvert 51, McDade 6
Cherokee 47, Valera Panther Creek 0
Covington 47, Gholson 6
Crowell 59, Chillicothe 8
Gordon 27, Strawn 26
Groom 56, Higgins 0
Hamlin 66, Albany 20
Happy 60, Lorenzo 0
Ira 48, Hermleigh 0
Matador Motley County 74, Silverton 13
Moran 57, Trent 12
Munday 62, Memphis 20
Oglesby 34, Buckholts 0
Petersburg 52, Nazareth 34
Richland Springs 70, Rochelle 6
Saint Jo 56, Perrin-Whitt 36
Throckmorton 60, Woodson 36
White Deer 62, Turkey Valley 16
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hill Country 51, Concordia 6
Austin Veritas 36, Waco Vanguard 22
Baytown Christian 60, Orange Community Christian 6
Beaumont Kelly 42, Sabine Pass 15
Boerne Geneva 68, Waco Reicher 14
Bryan Allen Academy 57, Alpha Omega 0
Bryan Brazos Christian 62, Woodlands Legacy Prep 32
Dallas Lakehill 49, Dallas Lutheran 0
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 66, Waco Live Oak Classical 52
SA Holy Cross 56, Brownsville St. Joseph 25
Shiner St. Paul 42, SA St. Gerard 14
Tomball Rosehill 53, Beaumont Legacy Christian 7
Victoria St. Joseph 46, Cypress Community Christian 12
Watauga Harvest 66, Abilene Christian 52
|OTHER
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 14
Monte Alto 20, Banquete 12
Morgan def. Kopperl , forfeit