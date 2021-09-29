Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.
The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia, which dropped 4 1/2 games back in the standings with its third straight loss, can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win. The teams conclude their series on Thursday; each has three games left after that.