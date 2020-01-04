Fuller, Joseph inactive for Texans against Bills

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Johnathan Joseph are both inactive for the Texans’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fuller injured his groin two weeks ago and didn’t play last week and Joseph hurt his hamstring on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Also inactive for Houston was tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring), WR Steven Mitchell, CB Cornell Armstrong, NT Eddie Vanderdoes and T Elijah Nkansah.

For the Bills, CB Levi Wallace is out with an ankle injury. Also inactive for the Bills are WR Robert Foster, G Ike Boettger, T Ryan Yates, TE Tommy Sweeny and DT Vincent Taylor.

