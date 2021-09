COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and the Furman defense held Tennessee Tech to 121 totals yards, 26 in the second half, as the Paladins defeated the Golden Eagles 26-0 on Saturday.

Hamp Sisson, the reigning Southern Conference offensive player of the week, completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards for Furman (2-0).