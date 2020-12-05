Gach, Carr lead Minnesota over North Dakota 76-67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Both Gach had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Minnesota beat North Dakota 76-67 on Friday night.

Marcus Carr had 10 of his 17 points in the second half and finished with nine assists and Brandon Johnson added 15 points for the Gophers (4-0).

Minnesota took the lead for good at 42-41 with 17:32 left in the game but didn’t pull away until a 9-2 run make it 67-58 on Johnson’s three-point play with 4:26 to go. Gach’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left iced it for the Gophers at 74-64.

The Fighting Hawks (0-3) jumped to a 22-11 lead and led for most of the first half, but Gach’s 3-pointer to end the scoring in the first half gave Minnesota a 36-35 lead going into the break.

Filip Rebraca had 23 points to lead North Dakota. Caleb Nero added 16 points and Tyree Ihenacho scored 10.

