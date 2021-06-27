Gallo homers again, Lyles strong as Rangers beat Royals 4-1 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 6:45 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23, which they followed with an 0-9 trip on the way to tying a franchise record with 16 straight road losses.