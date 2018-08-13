Galvis, Jankowski lead Padres past Phillies 9-3













SAN DIEGO (AP) — It's business as usual for Freddy Galvis when he faces his former team.

Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Galvis spent his first six seasons with Philadelphia. He was traded to San Diego in December for right-hander Enyel De Los Santos.

Galvis connected against Jake Arrieta in the third inning, hitting a two-out drive to center for his first career slam. It was his third homer in his last seven games and No. 8 on the season.

"I just tried to concentrate a little bit when we have those kind of situations and try to do the best I can," Galvis said. "Today, I got a big hit and I'm thankful for that."

Galvis is batting .455 with 10 hits, nine RBIs and four multihit games against Philadelphia this season, but he said he doesn't do anything different when facing his former team.

"I treat those guys like another team," Galvis said. "I guess I'm a pro."

Last-place San Diego won for the fifth time in seven games, including two of three against NL East-leading Philadelphia. Joey Lucchesi (6-6) struck out six in six scoreless innings.

"We're playing better baseball, we're doing what we are supposed to do, we're playing good defense, we're pitching and were getting on base," Galvis said.

Arrieta (9-7) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his first loss since June 26. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his previous seven starts.

"The first three innings were just strange," Arrieta said. "Couldn't necessarily find it when I needed to."

Jankowski had two hits and walked twice. He became the eighth player in franchise history to steal at least four bases in a single game. Everth Cabrera was the last player to accomplish the feat for San Diego against San Francisco on Sept. 30, 2012.

"He put pressure on them from the get-go," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Teams feel that, and teams feel someone coming at them the way he was coming at them today."

Jankowski singled, swiped second and scored on Hunter Renfroe's grounder in the first. He singled and stole second again in the third before scoring on Galvis' homer.

Jankowski also walked in the seventh and stole second and third. He scored on a throwing error by third baseman Maikel Franco, making it 6-0 Padres.

Philadelphia rallied with three runs in the eighth, highlighted by consecutive RBI doubles for Nick Williams and Carlos Santana against Phil Maton.

But San Diego responded with three in the bottom half. A.J. Ellis had a sacrifice fly, and Eric Hosmer drove in a run with a groundout.

Padres reliever Kazuhisa Makita pitched a scoreless ninth after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

WEIRD PLAY

Padres catcher Austin Hedges was tagged out at home by Phillies shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera in the second. The play started with a pitch that got by Jorge Alfaro, who relayed to Arrieta at home. Arrieta threw to Cabrera at second base trying to catch Christian Villanueva, and Cabrera then chased down Hedges and applied the tag before he could dive into the plate.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Return home for a two-game series against Boston beginning Tuesday night. RHP Nick Pivetta (7-9, 4.51 ERA) is scheduled to face Boston's Brian Johnson (3-3, 4.00 ERA).

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (7-10, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.