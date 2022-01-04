Gardner leads Virginia's late rally to beat Clemson 75-65 Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 11:41 p.m.
1 of15 Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots next to Clemson guard Nick Honor, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots next to Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Virginia forward Jayden Gardner pulls the ball away from Clemson forward Naz Bohannon (33) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is pressured by Clemson guard David Collins during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Clemson guard David Collins (13) shoots in front of Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) celebrates a basket, next to Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Clemson forward PJ Hall (24) is pressured by Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) shoots over Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots next to Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Virginia coach Tony Bennett reacts to a play during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65 on Tuesday night.
Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina.