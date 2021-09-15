Gardner's 2-run single in 9th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 10:50 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Wednesday night for their third straight win.
The Yankees kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won.