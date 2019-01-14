Gase's eyes the star during new Jets coach's intro

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a news conference in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The Jets coach was formally introduced at the team's facility, and social media was quickly abuzz. No, not with his vision for the team or where he sees quarterback Sam Darnold’s progress going. It was all about Gase's eyes, which were intensely focused at times throughout the nearly 20-minute news conference. less New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a news conference in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The Jets coach was formally introduced at the team's facility, and social media was quickly ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Gase's eyes the star during new Jets coach's intro 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Gase's wide-eyed gazes were the star of his Big Apple welcome.

The New York Jets coach was formally introduced Monday at the team's facility, and social media was quickly abuzz.

No, not with his vision for the team or where he sees quarterback Sam Darnold's progress going. It was all about Gase's eyes, which were intensely focused at times throughout the nearly 20-minute news conference.

So, of course it took social media no more than a New York minute to notice — and excitedly create sudden memes and gifs that poked fun at the new Jets coach's eyes.

A Twitter account called Adam Gase's Eyes — @Crazy_Gase_Eyes — featuring TV screen grabs and various photos, was also quickly created by an unknown user — and had nearly 200 followers and 27 tweets in just two hours.

"Just keeping my eyes on the prize, guys," the account tweeted.

The 40-year-old Gase was hired last Friday to replace the fired Todd Bowles. Gase was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three years, going 23-26, including a playoff loss in his first season.

ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe , who covers the Dolphins, said he got four texts about Gase's eyes during the new Jets coach's news conference.

"Those are normal," Wolfe tweeted. "He's an intense guy, but he'll probably be more relaxed in less formal settings."

Still, that didn't stop the Twitterverse from making a spectacle of Gase's eyes.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL