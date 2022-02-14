Gasser jumps past Sadowski Synnott for Olympic big air gold JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 11:11 p.m.
1 of15 Anna Gasser of Austria competes during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Anna Gasser of Austria competes during the women's snowboard big air qualifications of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Anna Gasser of Austria competes during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand reacts after her run during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Anna Gasser of Austria embraces Kokomo Murase of Japan after Murase's run during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Kokomo Murase of Japan reacts to her run during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand competes during the women's snowboard big air qualifications of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Reira Iwabuchi of Japan is embraced by competitors after her run during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Reira Iwabuchi of Japan is embraced by competitors after her run during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Reira Iwabuchi of Japan is embraced by competitors after her run during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BEIJING (AP) — Anna Gasser of Austria executed a massive cab 1260 on her final jump to overtake Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand and win her second straight Olympic gold medal in women's snowboarding big air Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Gasser held off a field with an average age of 21, including the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnott, who last week won her country's first Winter Olympics gold medal, in slopestyle.