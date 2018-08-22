Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia breaks his bat after striking out to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Photo: Morry Gash, AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton steals second as Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza can't handle the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Photo: Morry Gash, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Photo: Morry Gash, AP
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Scooter Gennett burned his former team in a big way Tuesday night.
Gennett hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two out in the ninth, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 9-7 and prevent the Brewers from gaining ground in the National League playoff race.
Gennett drove a first-pitch slider from Dan Jennings (4-5) into the first row of the right-field bleachers. Cincinnati added an insurance run on Mason Williams' RBI double against Corey Knebel.
Milwaukee had tied the game in the eighth on Jonathan Schoop's first career pinch-hit homer and Ryan Braun's RBI double. The Brewers remained three games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who lost 2-1 at Detroit.
Raisel Iglesias (2-1), who yielded Braun's tying double, escaped a ham in the ninth for the win. The Brewers put two runners on with two out, but Keon Broxton struck out swinging.