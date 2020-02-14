Gensler scores 17 to lift Campbell past Hampton 75-49

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cory Gensler posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Campbell romped past Hampton 75-49 on Thursday night.

Austin McCullough had 10 points for Campbell (13-13, 4-10 Big South Conference) as did Messiah Thompson. Joshua Lusane had three blocks.

Jermaine Marrow had 22 points for the Pirates (11-14, 6-6). Ben Stanley added 15 points. Edward Greg Heckstall had a game-high nine rebounds.

The Fighting Camels evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Campbell 83-74 on Jan. 23.

Campbell plays Radford at home on Saturday. Hampton plays Longwood on the road on Saturday.

