George Washington 75, UMass 51
Battle 2-3 2-2 7, Potter 7-14 8-9 22, Jack 7-12 2-2 20, Nelson 3-8 6-6 14, Paar 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Stallings 1-1 0-0 2, Offurum 1-2 0-0 2, Mitola 0-0 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Sasser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 18-19 75.
Pierre 4-12 0-0 11, East 4-14 2-2 10, Santos 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 3-5 1-2 7, T.Mitchell 5-11 2-3 13, D.Walker 4-10 1-2 10, Baptiste 0-0 0-0 0, Clergeot 0-3 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-2 0, West 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 6-11 51.
Halftime_George Washington 39-23. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 7-15 (Jack 4-7, Nelson 2-3, Battle 1-2, Harris 0-1, Offurum 0-1, Potter 0-1), UMass 5-24 (Pierre 3-10, T.Mitchell 1-4, D.Walker 1-5, Clergeot 0-1, Diallo 0-1, East 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 32 (Nelson 7), UMass 25 (Diallo 6). Assists_George Washington 12 (Potter 5), UMass 10 (Pierre, T.Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_George Washington 14, UMass 17.