Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Hoffenheim 0, Dortmund 1

Dortmund: Marco Reus (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Freiburg 1, Bremen 1

Freiburg: Philipp Lienhart (16).

Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug (25).

Halftime: 1-1.

Hertha Berlin 0, Stuttgart 2

Stuttgart: Marc Kempf (9), Gonzalo Castro (68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mainz 0, Leverkusen 1

Leverkusen: Lucas Alario (30).

Halftime: 0-1.

Augsburg 0, RB Leipzig 2

RB Leipzig: Angelino (45), Yussuf Poulsen (66).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SpVgg Greuther Furth 0, Hamburger SV 1

Hamburger SV: Khaled Narey (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Karlsruher SC 3, Sandhausen 0

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (3), Dominik Kother (30), Christoph Kobald (47).

Halftime: 2-0.

Eintracht Braunschweig 2, Bochum 1

Eintracht Braunschweig: Fabio Kaufmann (23), Nick Proschwitz (67).

Bochum: Simon Zoller (5).

Halftime: 1-1.