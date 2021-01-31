German Summaries

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Cologne 3, Arminia Bielefeld 1 Cologne: Marius Wolf (9, 28), Elvis Rexhbecaj (62). Arminia Bielefeld: Sergio Cordova (73). Halftime: 2-0. Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 3, St. Pauli 4 Heidenheim: Tim Kleindienst (15, 77), Christian Kuhlwetter (48). St. Pauli: Guido Burgstaller (3), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (30), Finn Ole Becker (72), Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez (87). Halftime: 1-2. Bochum 1, Karlsruher SC 2 Bochum: Anthony Losilla (55). Karlsruher SC: Robin Bormuth (14), Jerome Gondorf (84). Halftime: 0-1. Sandhausen 2, Nuremberg 0 Sandhausen: Nils Roseler (43), Daniel Keita-Ruel (90). Halftime: 1-0. More for youSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug Bonjour