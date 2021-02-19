German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Arminia Bielefeld 0, Wolfsburg 3 Wolfsburg: Renato Steffen (29, 47), Maximilian Arnold (54). Halftime: 0-1. Germany Bundesliga 2 Erzgebirge Aue 1, Bochum 0 Erzgebirge Aue: Gaetan Bussmann (29). Halftime: 1-0. Eintracht Braunschweig 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0 Eintracht Braunschweig: Jannis Nikolaou (58), Nick Proschwitz (65). Halftime: 0-0. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Xavier: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSportsDespite challenges, planning begins statewide to hold...By Dan Nowak