German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Schalke 0, Mainz 0 Halftime: 0-0. Germany Bundesliga 2 SC Paderborn 2, Darmstadt 3 SC Paderborn: Dennis Srbeny (24), Chris Fuhrich (55). Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (20, 75), Marvin Mehlem (68). Halftime: 1-1. Wurzburg 1, Heidenheim 2 Wurzburg: David Kopacz (67). Heidenheim: Denis Thomalla (47), Christian Strohdiek (64). Halftime: 0-0.