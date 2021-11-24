German club Rostock fined for fan attacks on police

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German second-division soccer club Hansa Rostock was fined 97,300 euros ($109,000) on Wednesday after its fans attacked police and stadium security officials, and appeared to celebrate a police officer's death.

The German soccer federation's disciplinary tribunal said around 150 Rostock supporters threw stones and pyrotechnics at police after leaving a game in September. One police officer was injured and a police vehicle was set on fire. A firework also landed on the field.