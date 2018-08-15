Giants 2, Dodgers 1

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn rf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 d'Arnud 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 1 3 0 Posey 1b-c 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 1 1 Lngoria 3b 2 1 1 0 K.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 1 1 1 0 Bllnger 1b 4 0 1 0 Slater lf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 Hanson ss 4 0 2 2 A.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 2 0 1 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 32 1 5 1

San Francisco 010 000 001—2 Los Angeles 000 000 010—1

LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (3), J.Turner 3 (14). SB_M.Machado (12), Bellinger (10). CS_Hundley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Suarez 6 2 0 0 3 4 Watson H,26 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dyson W,3-2 BS,5 1 2 1 1 0 1 Smith S,10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 Los Angeles Wood 5 3 1 1 1 6 Chargois 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Ferguson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 Maeda L,7-8 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Wood (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:09. A_46,734 (56,000).