Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 Con.Joe lf 4 0 1 0 M.Wlson pr 1 0 0 0 B.Posey c 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 2 0 Michael pr 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 1 0 0 0 Wllmson rf 4 0 1 0 W.Flres 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 2 1 2 0 Peralta lf 3 1 1 1 Avelino ss 1 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 0 0 0 0 H.Ramos cf 2 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 2 0 1 2 M.Szczr lf 1 0 0 0 St.Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Hnson ss 3 1 1 1 T.Snder ph 1 0 1 0 Holland sp 1 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 D.Slano 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Herum 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Avila c 2 0 1 0 Mroglio c 1 0 1 0 Rob.Ray sp 2 0 0 0 G.Crbbs ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 9 1 Totals 29 3 8 3

Arizona 101 000 000—2 San Francisco 000 200 10x—3

E_Holland (1). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Flores (1), Posey (2), Sandoval (3). HR_Peralta (1), Hanson (2). CS_Escobar (1), Ramos (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 11 Lopez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Scott 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Kohn 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 San Francisco Holland 4 6 2 2 3 4 Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 0 Dyson W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Adon S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 3

PB_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Sean Ryan; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:44. A_12,081