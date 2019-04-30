https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Giants-3-Dodgers-2-13805793.php
Giants 3, Dodgers 2
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Kratz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Parra rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000—2
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|30x—3
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Muncy (3), Solarte (5), Posey (9), Longoria (6), Duggar (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Maeda
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Alexander H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stripling L,1-2 H,1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Floro BS,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Samardzija
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Watson
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Dyson W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Smith S,7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Floro.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:14. A_32,212 (41,915).
