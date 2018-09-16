https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Giants-3-Rockies-0-13232972.php
Giants 3, Rockies 0
|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Blanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Slater 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|N.Cevas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Innetta ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Almnt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|2
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Francisco
|021
|000
|00x—3
E_B.Crawford (15). DP_Colorado 3, San Francisco 2. LOB_Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_LeMahieu (31), Arenado (34), Hundley (10), Bumgarner (2). SB_Story (26). S_Desmond (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez L,12-10
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrave
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner W,6-6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Watson H,30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Melancon H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith S,12-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Bumgarner (LeMahieu), by Marquez (Longoria), by Marquez (Slater). WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:28. A_38,204 (41,915).
