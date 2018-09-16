Giants 3, Rockies 0

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 4 0 1 0 Blanco rf 4 0 1 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 2 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0 Hlliday lf 3 0 1 0 Hundley c 4 1 1 0 Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 Slater 1b 2 0 0 1 N.Cevas rf 4 0 0 0 Pence lf 3 0 1 1 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 Innetta ph-c 2 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 1 1 0 Marquez p 2 0 1 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 T.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 C.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Almnt p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Msgrave p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 29 3 8 2

Colorado 000 000 000—0 San Francisco 021 000 00x—3

E_B.Crawford (15). DP_Colorado 3, San Francisco 2. LOB_Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_LeMahieu (31), Arenado (34), Hundley (10), Bumgarner (2). SB_Story (26). S_Desmond (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Marquez L,12-10 6 7 3 3 1 4 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0 Musgrave 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 San Francisco Bumgarner W,6-6 6 5 0 0 1 2 Watson H,30 1 0 0 0 0 3 Melancon H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 Smith S,12-15 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Bumgarner (LeMahieu), by Marquez (Longoria), by Marquez (Slater). WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:28. A_38,204 (41,915).