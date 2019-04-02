San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar cf 5 1 2 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0
Belt 1b 4 1 2 3 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Posey c 4 0 0 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0
Joe lf 2 0 0 0 Muncy ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Solarte ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 1 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 4 1 2 1
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0
Parra rf 4 0 1 0 J.Urias p 1 0 0 0
Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 Verdugo ph 1 1 1 1
Pmeranz p 2 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 1 1 1 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0
M.Reed lf 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 32 2 7 2
San Francisco 000 001 300—4
Los Angeles 000 020 000—2

E_Bellinger (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Duggar (2), Belt (1), B.Crawford (2), Panik (1). HR_Belt (1), C.Taylor (1), Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Pomeranz 5 6 2 2 1 6
Gott W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Urias 5 3 0 0 0 7
Kelly L,0-1 BS,2 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 2
Alexander 0 1 0 0 0 0
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baez 2 1 0 0 0 2

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Urias (Panik).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:59. A_40,477 (56,000).