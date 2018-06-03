https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Giants-6-Phillies-1-12964373.php
Giants 6, Phillies 1
Published 6:52 pm, Sunday, June 3, 2018
|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|N.Wllms lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altherr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Rdrgz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walding ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|01x—6
E_Sandoval (3). DP_Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 1. 2B_McCutchen (16). HR_Arrieta (1), Posey (4), McCutchen (4). CS_B.Crawford (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,5-3
|6
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez W,1-0
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:28. A_40,491 (41,915).
