Giants clinch playoff spot, thump Padres 9-1 for 8th in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The surprising San Francisco Giants became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory.
After finishing 29-31 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Giants have turned it around in manager Gabe Kapler’s second year. They have the best record in baseball (94-50) with 18 games remaining — guaranteeing them at least a wild card as they try to hold off the rival Dodgers for the NL West title.