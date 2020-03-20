Giants right-hander Tyler Beede to have Tommy John surgery

Recommended Video:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery Friday.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made the announcement Thursday. Beede's surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister in the Dallas area.

Beede joined others having medical procedures, some because of the delay to the season caused by the novel coronavirus. The Red Sox announced Thursday that left-hander Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery, while Houston's Justin Verlander underwent groin surgery.

Beede left an exhibition game after one inning on March 3 with tightness in his elbow, and an MRI exam the following day showed he had a flexor strain and a UCL sprain. The club gathered additional opinions on the injury before Meister determined surgery the best decision.

Beede had been competing for a spot in San Francisco’s starting rotation. He went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA last season for the Giants.

___

San Francisco Giants' Tyler Beede throws during spring training baseball practice, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. San Francisco Giants' Tyler Beede throws during spring training baseball practice, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Giants right-hander Tyler Beede to have Tommy John surgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports