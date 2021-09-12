Gilbert sharp as Diamondbacks hurt Mariners again in 5-4 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday.

Arizona did more damage to the Mariners’ AL wild-card hopes with its second straight win, taking the series from a team that was surging just two days ago. Seattle is now three games behind Boston for the second wild-card spot with the Red Sox coming to town Monday for a three-game series.