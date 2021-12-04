Gillespie, Moore lead No. 6 Villanova past Saint Joe's 81-52 AARON BRACY, Associated Press Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 2:28 p.m.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.
Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the short-handed Wildcats (6-2), who won their 10th straight in a series dating to 1921 between the Big Five rivals that are separated by just seven miles.