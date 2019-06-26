Goalie Roberto Luongo retires after 19 NHL seasons

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida goalie Roberto Luongo has decided to retire after 19 seasons.

The 40-year-old Luongo made the announcement Wednesday on his Twitter account. His 489 career victories are third in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy, and Brodeur is the only goalie to have appeared in more games or made more saves than Luongo.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 1997 draft by the New York Islanders, with whom he made his NHL debut on Nov. 28, 1999. Luongo then spent five years with Florida, the next eight with Vancouver and returned to the Panthers on March 14, 2014.

