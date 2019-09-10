Goalkeeper from Caribbean island of Curacao dies before game

Jairzinho Pieter, a backup goalkeeper for the national team of the Caribbean island of Curacao, has died ahead of a match. He was 31.

CONCACAF, the soccer confederation for the region, said Pieter died on Monday at his team's hotel in Port-au-Prince where Curacao plays Haiti on Tuesday.

CONCACAF says Curacao will go ahead with the Nations League match against Haiti "following consultation with the players."

Starting goalkeeper Eloy Room, who plays club soccer in the United States for the Columbus Crew, posted a video of the Curacao squad paying tribute to Pieter.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports