THROUGH MARCH 3 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1017 28 1.65 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 840 24 1.71 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 4 237 7 1.77 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 14 2.03 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 17 1014 35 2.07 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 1027 36 2.10 Jake Allen Montreal 8 482 17 2.12 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Chris Driedger Florida 11 667 25 2.25 Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 415 16 2.31 Mike Smith Edmonton 10 541 21 2.33 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 14 749 30 2.40 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 28 2.41 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 38 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 17 2.42 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 642 26 2.43 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 2.44 Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 657 27 2.47 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 39 2.55 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1017 13 3 1 Frederik Andersen Toronto 17 1017 12 3 2 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 17 1014 11 6 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 840 11 3 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 18 1069 10 4 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 1027 10 4 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1020 10 6 1 James Reimer Carolina 13 786 10 3 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 18 1030 9 6 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 9 3 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 15 862 8 6 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 13 795 8 3 2 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 8 4 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 884 7 9 0 Martin Jones San Jose 14 774 7 6 1 Chris Driedger Florida 11 667 7 2 2 Matt Murray Ottawa 19 996 6 10 1 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 18 995 6 7 4 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 6 7 2 Carey Price Montreal 13 789 6 4 3 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 740 6 4 3 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 12 655 6 4 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 10 614 6 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 10 541 6 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 4 237 7 116 .943 3 1 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1017 28 451 .942 13 3 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 840 24 367 .939 11 3 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 14 188 .931 5 1 0 Jake Allen Montreal 8 482 17 223 .929 4 2 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 642 26 334 .928 4 4 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 1027 36 455 .927 10 4 3 Chris Driedger Florida 11 667 25 312 .926 7 2 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 39 477 .924 9 3 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 10 541 21 251 .923 6 2 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 17 1014 35 405 .920 11 6 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 10 604 26 298 .920 5 4 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 14 749 30 330 .917 5 7 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 610 26 286 .917 4 6 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 28 302 .915 8 4 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1020 44 474 .915 10 6 1 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 12 655 31 326 .913 6 4 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 19 1077 3 5 10 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 1027 3 10 4 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1017 3 13 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 17 1014 3 11 6 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 840 3 11 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 627 2 5 4 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 610 2 4 6 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 10 541 2 6 2 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 2 5 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 5 301 2 2 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0